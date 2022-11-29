Broward Teacher ID'd as Victim as Suspect Sketch Released in I-95 Road Rage Shooting

Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect who opened fire on two vehicles during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man, woman and girl hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a white BMW i8 had side-swiped a Nissan Sentra, leading to an argument between the driver of the BMW and the man and woman in the Sentra.

At one point, the BMW driver opened fire on the Sentra, officials said.

When Fort Lauderdale Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, they found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for the suspect in a road rage shooting that injured three people, including a local teacher. NBC 6's Heather Walker reports

Both were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where the man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and the woman had injuries considered life-threatening.

A girl who was in another car was also injured in the shooting and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators haven't released any of the victims' identities but sources told NBC 6 that the woman who was shot works at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development.

One source said the teacher, who was with her boyfriend in the car, was on life support at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

The teacher, who is 24, was driving back from celebrating Thanksgiving with her boyfriend’s family out of state.

Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for the driver of the BMW and released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

"This was Sunday night after Thanksgiving, so there were a ton of people probably driving home after time spent with family," said Miranda Grossman of the Broward Sheriff's Office. "So we need to find this person."