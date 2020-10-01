Broward Teachers Hold News Conference Ahead of Meeting on Reopening Date

What to Know BTU President Anna Fusco will be joined by community leaders and parents at the event in front of the school administration building in Fort Lauderdale

Education commissioner Richard Corcoran told local officials that they needed to reopen schools physically by October 5th

Broward County’s school board had agreed to a staggered schedule running from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20

The leader of Broward’s teachers union is holding a Thursday morning news conference ahead of the school board’s emergency meeting to decide whether to move up the first day of in-person classes following a demand from state officials.

BTU President Anna Fusco was joined by community leaders and parents at the event in front of the school administration building in Fort Lauderdale before the scheduled 10:30 a.m. meeting.

Fusco expressed concern over reports that state leaders threatened to withhold funding if the date was not moved up.

"We are talking six school days between opening up October 6th and 14th," Fusco said while expressing concern over safely reopening the schools. "I've read what (Education Commissioner Richard) Corcoran wrote."

Florida's Commissioner of Education sent a letter to Miami-Dade and Broward superintendents last week telling them that their plans to reopen for in-person classes, which have previously been approved by the state, needed to be adjusted to start sooner.

In letters addressed to Alberto Carvalho and Robert Runcie, superintendents of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, Corcoran told the officials that they needed to reopen schools physically by October 5th, or else submit justifications as to why each individual school could not reopen.

Broward County’s school board had also agreed to a staggered schedule running from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20. However, Corcoran said the staggered reopening poses "extreme difficulty" for families who rely on schools for "specialized services."

If the schools do not reopen by October 5th, the commissioner said he would require that the districts provide reasons why each individual school could not reopen by this Friday.

"We know the students need to get back into schools," Fusco said. "We want them to do it safe."

Runcie told NBC 6 that he believes Broward is already in compliance with the state’s demands, because the district’s plan for reopening, which was previously approved by the state, lists the end of the first marking period as the time when the district would resume in-person classes.

He said he highlighted the dates in his plan, and sent it right back to Corcoran.

In his letter to Corcoran, Runcie wrote that the plan the Department of Education approved "explicitly" stated that the "District anticipates needing to remain in the eLearning modality for the first quarter of instruction (ending October 16, 2020)."

Runcie went on to tell Corcoran that the school district would continue to follow its current state approved plan.

The Miami-Dade School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to start in-person learning Oct. 5 but not every student will return to the classroom at once. Pre-K students, kindergarteners, first graders, and students with special needs on a modified curriculum will return Monday.