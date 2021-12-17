Broward Teachers to Get One-Time $2,000 Check and Salary Increases in New Contract Agreement

Broward County Public Schools and the Broward Teachers Union announced a tentative agreement for teacher pay increases for the 2021/22 school year.

Teachers will receive a $2,000 one-time stipend as well. Salaries will increase 1.33 percent for Highly Effective teachers on the Pay for Performance salary schedule, according to a news release.

Teachers in the Effective category of the Pay for Performance salary schedule will earn an additional 1 percent.

Teachers on the grandfathered salary schedule will see a 1.07% salary increase.

“I am so grateful that the District and School Board were able to provide salary increases and one-time stipends for our BTU members,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright said.

Also, a $1,000 bonus will be provided for instructional personnel who did not qualify for the $1,000 Disaster Relief Bonus provided by the state.

For multilingual itinerant support staff whose workload has substantially increased above their normal caseload, there will be a $500 supplement.

“Teachers and the educational support staff continue to serve as our heroes on the front lines. They have always put our children and the community first,” said Anna Fusco, BTU President. “While educators and staff deserve much more funding from Tallahassee, this contract settlement with Broward Schools shows some level of local recognition can be made when we work together.”