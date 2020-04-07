Broward Teen’s Project Feeds Families, Helps Small Businesses Amid Pandemic

The owners of Yummy in my Tummy catering in Sunrise recently had to lay off all 30 of their employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's very hard and it's very scary,” said owner Karen Stanley.

The small business makes meals for private schools across South Florida, but all of them have shutdown.

"We’ve seen a drastic decline. The schools being closed, the needs being different," said Stanley.

Now it’s hungry families who need to be fed and the caterers are joining other restaurants for an effort masterminded by a 17-year-old who wanted to make a difference.

"I just felt guilty watching people suffer," said Blake Friedland.

Blake Friedland and his sister Ashley are at the heart of the effort called Rotary Feeds the Frontline. They are working with the Rotary Club of Weston to get restaurants in Broward working again to feed families in need.

“Now we are going to bring food to people who can’t afford it or people who can’t leave their house to pick it up,” he said.

Food deliveries don’t start until Thursday, but the project is gaining momentum now with the support of two local mayors.

“There is so much pain in the community and there's so many in need. This project is about the purity of love and the grace of compassion. Our ability to help those in need to give them a dignified meal together as a family,” said Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan.

Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer is also getting involved. He spoke out while quarantined at his home with a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I tested positive and found out on Sunday so I’m now quarantined in my home so I’ve had friends drop food off outside so I know how important this is," Stermer said.

People will be fed and employees will get back to work with the help of neighbors who care. No matter who or how old.

“It’s great to know that Blake was the one who thought of this and put it into action,” said Stanley.

If you are a family in need of food or are a struggling small business who would like to participate you can contact rotaryfeedsfrontline@gmail.com.