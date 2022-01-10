Broward Voters Go to the Polls for Special Election Tuesday

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, polls will open for Broward County voters to elect a Representative in Congress (District 20) and primary candidates for State House Representative (District 94) and State Senate (District 33).

The special election for Representative in Congress, District 20, will determine who fills the seat left open when Rep. Alcee Hastings passed away in April 2021.

Broward County residents who registered to vote by Dec. 13, 2021 will be eligible to participate in this election.

Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Here are some helpful reminders on how to be prepared for election day:

Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with a signature at the polling place . A list of acceptable forms of Identification (ID) is available at www.browardvotes.gov. Please note: ID must have current signature.

Your voter information card is not necessary to vote. It is a helpful tool for you to know your districts and polling location. Know where your polling place is before election day by checking your voter information card or by visiting www.browardvotes.gov and clicking on Find My Precinct.

You will be asked for ID. If you do not have ID, the law states that you MUST vote using a Provisional Ballot. A provisional ballot is always counted when the voter is shown to be registered and eligible, regardless of the closeness of the outcome of the election.

Verify that your voter information is up to date before election day at www.browardvotes.gov or by calling 954-357-VOTE. If you have moved, you are required to vote in your new home precinct.

Track your vote-by-mail ballot or provisional ballot at www.browardvotes.gov or by calling 954-357-VOTE.

If a voter has requested a vote-by-mail ballot and later decides to vote at the polling place instead, you may bring the vote-by-mail ballot with you to be canceled at your polling place and receive a new ballot to vote at the polls.

Completed vote-by-mail ballots may be dropped off at any of the available drop boxes:

Broward County Governmental Center 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SOE Office at the Lauderhill Mall 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Branches: E. Pat Larkins Center in Pompano Beach,

Tamarac Library, and Miramar Library 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Results for the Jan. 11 elections — including vote-by-mail Ballots, early voting and election day votes — begin streaming on www.browardvotes.gov at 7:00 p.m.

Results will be updated frequently until all precincts are reported.