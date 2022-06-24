Broward County

Broward Woman Accused of False 911 Calls, Posting Ex-Girlfriend's Nude Pics Online

Moet Cody, 24, is accused of sexual cyber-harassment and making false 911 calls against an ex-girlfriend

By Wayne Roustan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A bad break-up has landed a Pompano Beach woman behind bars after she allegedly harassed an ex-girlfriend with voicemails, fake 911 calls, and naked pictures of her online.

Moet Moenisha Erett Cody, 24, had a two-year relationship with the woman before it ended last November, investigators said.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Moet Moenisha Erett Cody

According to the arrest report, Cody made five false 911 reports since March, accusing her ex-girlfriend of choking her. Three of those calls were made June 13. When Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a North Lauderdale address, no one was home.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cody also left 20 voicemails from different phone numbers professing her love for the ex-girlfriend and pleading with her to rekindle the relationship, the report stated.

The ex-girlfriend told Cody to stop harassing her, but Cody took it up a notch, investigators said.

Cody created a Twitter account using naked pictures of the woman and posting her phone number and address which attracted dozens of unsolicited calls, the report stated.

Local

Roe v. Wade 19 mins ago

After Roe, Florida LGBTQ+ Dems Say Other Rights Could Be at Risk

vaccines for children 3 hours ago

Miami-Dade Offers Pediatric Vaccine Drive to Boost Vaccinations

The woman contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office, identified Cody as the suspect harassing her, and Cody was arrested Wednesday, records show.

Cody is facing charges that include sexual cyber-harassment, making harassing phone calls, and misuse of 911 emergency services.

At Cody’s first court appearance Thursday, assistant state attorney Eric Linder said she also had a sexual cyber-harassment case in 2017.

“It’s pretty much an identical situation,” he said. “There was an ex she became upset with and she posted online and social media a picture of the victim’s genitals, your honor.”

Cody remained in the Broward County Jail Friday on bonds totaling $7,000.

The name of the woman was redacted from the arrest report.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us