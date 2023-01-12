Broward Woman Arrested for Child Neglect Days After Winning Lottery

A Broward County woman is facing child neglect and other charges just days after winning the Florida Lottery.

Amanda Walkes, 37, was arrested Wednesday on charges including child neglect with great bodily harm, and tampering with a witness and criminal conspiracy.

According to an arrest report, Walkes tried to force a minor to falsely change their story about being sexually abused by Walkes' live-in boyfriend, Earen Huings.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Huings, 49, was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges last month, Broward jail records showed.

The arrest report said the abuse happened for about five years.

Walkes used pressure, threats and intimidation to try to get the minor to drop the charges or recant, the report said.

During her appearance in bond court, prosecutors said Walkes won $50,000 in the lottery last week. Records showed Walkes' name and said she won through a "Cash Blast" scratch-off.

Walkes, who was arrested in Coral Springs, was ordered held without bond.