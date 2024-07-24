Broward County

Broward woman pleads guilty in $190 million Ponzi scheme, faces 20 years in prison

Johanna Michely Garcia, 41, from Broward, was the former Chief Executive Officer of MJ Capital Funding, LLC

By NBC6

A South Florida woman who was the former CEO of an investment firm has pleaded guilty for her role in a $190 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded multiple investors, authorities said.

Johanna Michely Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a news release Tuesday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Garcia, 41, from Broward, was the former Chief Executive Officer of MJ Capital Funding, LLC, which solicited funds from investors for merchant cash advances, or MCAs, a type of short-term financing typically used by small businesses.

MJ Capital Funding
Johanna Michely Garcia
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

From October 2020 through August 2021, Garcia, Pavel Ramon Ruiz Hernandez, and others got investors to hand over funds by making false statements about how their money would be used for the MCAs, prosecutors said.

The company ended up making few loans and didn't earn anywhere near the profits it needed to pay investors their promised returns and as a result, Garcia started paying investors by running a large Ponzi scheme, prosecutors said.

Garcia began paying existing investors using new investor funds while misappropriating millions of dollars for her own personal benefit, and of the nearly $200 million raised, investors lost nearly $90 million.

Local

Miami-Dade County 8 mins ago

Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly stalking 10-year-old at Miami-Dade Home Depot

Broward County Public Schools 36 mins ago

WATCH LIVE: Broward County Public Schools earns A grade for first time since 2011

The FBI and Securities and Exchange Commission effectively shut down MJ Capital Funding in the fall of 2021, but Garcia, Ruiz Hernandez, and others began operating a new Ponzi scheme that was identical to the MJ Capital Funding criminal enterprise, prosecutors said.

Garcia led the new scheme up until her arrest and even after while she was in Bureau of Prisons custody.

Just like the MJ Capital Funding fraud, Garcia and her partners told victims that their money would be used to fund commercial loans, but the money raised was used to pay off previous investors, and fund Garcia and her coconspirators' lifestyles.

Ruiz Hernandez was charged in August 2022, pled guilty in April 2023, and was sentenced in September 2023 to just over nine years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Garcia’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 20, where she faces up to 20 years in prison.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountySouth Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us