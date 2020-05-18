Broward’s Sawgrass Mills Mall to Reopen Monday Amid Pandemic

One of South Florida’s largest shopping malls will be reopening its doors Monday after being closed for two months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sawgrass Mills will open back up starting at 11 a.m., but the Sunrise mall will look much different at the start to keep in line with guidelines for social distancing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masks will be offered while signs will encourage shoppers to keep at least six feet apart from one another. The mall will not provided strollers as some restroom urinals and sinks will be taped off.

Mall hours will be altered to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday until further notice.

Sawgrass Mills is reopening as Broward and Miami-Dade counties join the state of Florida in phase one of reopening on Monday, which allows retail shops to open at 50 percent capacity.