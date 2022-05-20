Broward's Teacher of the Year Named Finalist for Florida's Top Teacher

After being named the top educator for Broward County earlier this year, Seema Naik is now in the running for the top honor in the state of Florida.

Naik, a fourth grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Elementary School in Coral Springs, was named one of the five finalists for the 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year award.

“A persistent and caring teacher, Naik constantly supports her students and seeks to work with parents, school staff and her community to help children reach their highest potential,” said Superintendent Vickie Cartwright of Broward County Public Schools.

Naik started her career in education 10 years ago and was awarded the honor at a ceremony in February.

“I don’t actually look at it as a job, I see that I get an opportunity to mold these young minds,” Naik told NBC 6 shortly after being named Broward's top teacher.

The winner will be announced on July 14 in Orlando and will serve for one year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.