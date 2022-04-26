Florida Keys

Brush Fire Burns Along 18 Mile Stretch of Overseas Highway

A portion of the Overseas Highway was shut down Tuesday as crews battled a brush fire along the 18 Mile Stretch.

The southbound side was shut down between Florida City and Key Largo as five Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to control the blaze.

The so-called Mile Marker 125 Fire burned 55 acres as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Traffic returned to normal Wednesday, but drivers are still advised to use caution.

The cause of the fire was unclear.

