Brush fire burns in southern Miami-Dade, portion of Card Sound Road closed

A brush fire was burning in southern Miami-Dade Thursday and had a section of Card Sound Road shut down.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they were assisting the Florida Forest Service with the fire, which was near Card Sound Road and the Southwest 392nd block.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said northbound Card Sound Road was closed at the intersection of County Road 905, while southbound was closed from the Miami-Dade County line.

#MDFR is assisting @FLForestService with a grass fire near Card Sound Road and SW 392 Block. Avoid the area due to road closures and smoky conditions. https://t.co/QnryHAPK6j — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 8, 2025

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire was about the size of two acres and around 20% contained.

Officials said to avoid the road due to smoky conditions.