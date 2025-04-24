Fires

Brush fire continues to burn, consumes 200 acres near Weston

Florida Forest Service officials said there were about 200 acres burning and the fire was 50% contained as of around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews continued to battle a brush fire on Thursday in western Broward County near Weston.

The fire broke out in the Everglades off of U.S. 27 on Wednesday and impacted traffic at the time.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 on Wednesday showed flames and thick smoke rising in the air as fire rescue crews poured water from an engine truck.

The fire caused the closure of a stretch of U.S. 27, northbound and southbound, from the truck stop. The roadways have since reopened.

