Brush fire in Miami-Dade: How big is the fire, red flag warning and more

Crews are working to contain a wildfire in southwest Miami-Dade that has shut down access in and out of the Florida Keys.

Thousands of acres are now burned and the size of the fire kept growing despite continuous efforts to put out the flames.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's what to know about the fire, including road closures, weather conditions and firefight operations.

How big is the fire?

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire is 14,000 acres in size (about 22 square miles) and was 20% contained as of Wednesday evening.

What roads are closed?

US 1 is now open but may close intermittently for an uncertain amount of time for fire operations, officials said.

Card Sound Road, the only other road connecting the Keys to Florida City on the mainland, remains closed until further notice.

What is a red flag warning?

As crews work to extinguish and control and fire, the National Weather Service issued a red flag fire warning for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a large area of South Florida and up to the Lake Okeechobee area.

When gusty winds and low humidity are expected, a red flag warning may be issued. This means fire danger is high, with an increased probability of a fire quickly spreading out of control.

For Thursday, forecasters expect relative humidity to drop as low as 30% and gusty southwesterly winds – combined with existing drought conditions, the National Weather Service said this will lead to critical fire weather concerns in the afternoon.

It is not rare for brush fires to break out in South Florida during what is known as dry season. Rainy season begins in mid-May.

Low RH values and breezy SW winds on Thursday will result in critical fire conditions. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of South FL tomorrow from 11 AM until 8 PM. #flwx pic.twitter.com/l0CaXbcPbd — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 19, 2025

Are there any injuries or threatened structures?

There were no reported injuries as of Wednesday night. The area where the fire broke out is largely rural. Officials said no structures are threatened.

How do crews fight the fire?

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it is working with the Florida Forest Service to put out the fire. Crews were seen on the ground and in the air, working around the clock.

The Florida Forest Service gave NBC6 a closer look at the firefight along Card Sound Road.

“It is dry enough for everything to burn, but wet enough that we can’t put our equipment there without sinking. So it’s very challenging," said Kevin MacEwen with the Florida Forest Service.

NBC6 observed helicopters hovering over a lake near the Homestead-Miami Speedway and using buckets to collect the water. The helicopters then fly over back to the fire to dump the water there.

A look at how crews are battling wildfires in Miami-Dade. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports.