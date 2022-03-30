Brush Fire in SW Miami-Dade Continues to Burn for Second Day

A brush fire that scorched hundreds of acres in southwest Miami-Dade continued to burn for a second day Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire after 4 p.m. Tuesday near SW 137th Avenue and 8th Street, near residences and businesses, just west of Florida International University.

The fire has burned about 380 acres as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. It is contained and does not pose any current threat to any surrounding areas or structures.

Brush fires are more likely to occur amid high winds and dry conditions. Officials reminded residents to keep windows and doors closed and run air conditioners if there is a fire in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Florida Forest Service joined Miami-Dade Fire in its firefighting efforts.

To track small wildfires across the state, click on this link.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.