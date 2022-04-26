Brush Fire Shuts Down 18 Mile Stretch of Overseas Highway

The 18 Mile Stretch of the Overseas Highway was shut down Tuesday as crews battled a brush fire in the area.

The southbound side was shut down between Florida City and Key Largo as five Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to control the blaze.

Officials recommended Card Sound Road as an alternate for southbound traffic.

NB lanes on 18-Mile Stretch open/SB still blocked due to fire on Miami-Dade side. Tolls on CSR temporarily https://t.co/eYhGjaZItN — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) April 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.