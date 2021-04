A major road in Davie was closed Saturday afternoon due to a brush fire in the area.

The Davie Police Department said State Road 84's eastbound lanes were closed off east of Flamingo Road due to "a nearby brush fire."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The department issued a statement shortly after 3:30 p.m. regarding the traffic alert.

State Road 84's eastbound lanes just east of Flamingo Rd have been shut down due to a nearby brush fire. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/4uhYKOy40E — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) April 17, 2021

Officers urge commuters to stay away from the area.