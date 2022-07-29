BSO Arrests Machete-Wielding Man Who Shot Victim in Oakland Park

Detectives have arrested a man who they say was caught on surveillance wielding a machete before shooting another man in the face last month in Oakland Park.

Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela, 22, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the June 6 incident.

It happened around 1:49 a.m. near 3800 North Andrews Avenue. In surveillance footage from that night, two men are seen talking outside of a store. Suddenly, the subject is seen taking a machete from his pants and waving it toward the victim.

Detectives said the conversation continued as the man approached the victim with the machete. The man then walked away, but returned moments later, pointing a gun at the victim and shooting him before fleeing, the video showed.

The victim was taken to the hospital and survived his injury.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Canela, who was arrested Thursday in North Lauderdale.