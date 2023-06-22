BSO begins operation to crack down on illegal parking near Fort Lauderdale airport

As summer travel picks up at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, deputies say there has also been an increase in the number of drivers illegally parked in the breakdown lanes or exit ramps along Interstate 595 near the airport.

"It’s very dangerous. People are driving 60-plus miles per hour on 595 and then when they come into the airport, they’re parking on the ramps of the airport as they come in, which is also dangerous as people are driving 40-plus miles per hour,” said Sgt. Toni Hopkins, with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office launched "Operation Safety Zone" to crackdown on this illegal and hazardous practice. Deputies described how drivers, ride-shares and taxis have been frequently spotted on those pullover lanes entering and exiting the airport.

"We’ve seen an increase of people especially more towards the evening, but they’re waiting on 595 specifically for their friends to come in and it’s just unsafe,” said Hopkins.

The goal of the operation is to keep drivers away from those breakdown lanes and have them move safely to designated pickup and waiting zones at FLL.

“There’s free parking here at FLL. You can park at the cell phone waiting area as long as you need to. There’s also parking garages and it’s free for the first 20 minutes," Hopkins said.

With the assistance of Florida Highway Patrol and the Broward County Aviation Department, BSO will conduct this road safety operation in an effort to protect lives. There are currently plastic poles that have been installed in certain areas of 595 for some time, but deputies hope these added patrols will be another deterrent as they educate drivers.

"Parking on a shoulder where there are delineators or just on a shoulder when it’s not an emergency is illegal in the state of Florida and there is a citation that can be issued. And our goal is just to educate the public and avoid fatalities and serious bodily injuries,” said Lt. Indiana Miranda, a spokeswoman with Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers can expect to see a high visibility of law enforcement in the roadways surrounding the airport. This operation will run from June 22nd until July 7th.