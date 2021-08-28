Broward Sheriffs Office

BSO Deputies Search for Missing Girl from Dania Beach

NBC 6

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have obtained new surveillance video of a 10-year-old girl missing from Dania Beach.

According to police, Leah Jones was last seen Friday, August 27th at around 4:45 p.m. near the 4300 block of Southwest 52nd Court in Dania Beach.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The video that was recorded today shows Jones wearing a light colored shirt and shorts, not a red striped shirt and blue jeans as previously reported.

Leah Jones

Jones has black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact BSO at 954-764-4357.

This article tagged under:

Broward Sheriffs OfficeDania BeachMissing Girl
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us