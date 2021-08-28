BSO Deputies Search for Missing Girl from Dania Beach

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have obtained new surveillance video of a 10-year-old girl missing from Dania Beach.

According to police, Leah Jones was last seen Friday, August 27th at around 4:45 p.m. near the 4300 block of Southwest 52nd Court in Dania Beach.

The video that was recorded today shows Jones wearing a light colored shirt and shorts, not a red striped shirt and blue jeans as previously reported.

Jones has black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact BSO at 954-764-4357.