BSO Deputies Search for Shooters Caught on Camera in October Incident

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for the shooters caught on camera opening fire and striking an innocent bystander in October following an altercation.

BSO says the incident took place October 29th in Lauderdale Lakes, when the male victim approached two other men having a dispute near the 4300 block of State Road 7.

Surveillance video showed the dispute end in gunfire, with the victim being struck three times. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking for the public's help with information leading to the arrest of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

