BSO Deputy Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Deerfield Beach

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash that closed down all northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Deerfield Beach Sunday morning, officials said.

The deputy-involved crash was reported after 6 a.m. on the Turnpike northbound at Southwest 10th Street, just north of the Sawgrass Expressway in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement police and fire agencies responded.

The BSO deputy was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, BSO said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

BSO Traffic Homicide detectives were investigating what led up to the crash.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike have since been reopened.