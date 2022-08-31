BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines.

Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”

Deputy Mesina-Berman, who has been with the BSO since 2016, was nominated by her supervisor for displaying "outstanding professionalism and tenacity” in the search back in April.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department requested help from the BSO Bloodhound Unit in the search for a missing teen diagnosed with autism.

Deputy Mesina-Berman and K-9 Ryley arrived on scene and began following the teen’s track. Over the course of a mile-and-a-half, the team pursued the track until they located the teen safe and unharmed behind a local business. The teen was reunited with her family.

The deputy told NBC 6 she was honored to get the award.

“I’m so surprised, just not surprised- I believe in my dogs ability. I also believe in my ability to read her," said Deputy Mesina-Berman. "I knew she had something. She had the missing teenager's scent, but it was very much like an 'oh wow' when we actually came up and saw her.”

Deputy Mesina-Berman will officially be given the award next month at a ceremony in the state capital.