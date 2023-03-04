BSO Detectives Find Missing 11-Year-Old Girl From Pompano Beach

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit have located 11-year-old Regina McGill missing from Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, McGill was located unharmed and reunited with family.

A missing persons alert was issued for McGill on Saturday after she was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, near the 1700 block of Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Regina McGill

McGill is 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black sweatpants.