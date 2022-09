Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 11-year-old Jeremiah Ismael missing from Tamarac.

According to investigators, Ismael was located safe and unharmed in Pompano Beach and has been reunited with his family.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 11-year-old Jeremiah Ismael missing from Tamarac. He was found safe and unharmed in Pompano Beach and has been reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/FRLHca8du5 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 24, 2022

A missing persons alert was issued when Jeremiah Ismael went missing at around 12:30 p.m. from Rhema Word Christian Academy at 2800 West Prospect Road, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.