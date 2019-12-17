BSO Detectives Need Help in Finding Man Who Was Possibly Kidnapped, Beaten

Detectives in Broward need the public's help in finding a man who they believe was kidnapped and beaten in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said suspects were seen assaulting the man at around noon at the Shell gas station at 2701 West Sunrise Boulevard.

The suspects restrained the victim and fled with him in a vehicle, detectives said. Since then, both suspects have been found but the victim is still missing. Detectives fear he could be hurt or in need of medical assistance.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call BSO Det. Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).