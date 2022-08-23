BSO Detention Deputy Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Main Jail

A Broward detention deputy was arrested and accused of bringing narcotics into the county's main jail at the request of an inmate, officials said.

Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was arrested early Tuesday in Miramar, according to Broward Sheriff's officials. She was hired back in January 2021 as a BSO Department of Detention deputy.

A confidential informant told detectives that Campos-Marquetti was possibly having a relationship with an inmate that created "an alleged ongoing enterprise, in which Campos-Marquetti would willingly introduce contraband (narcotics) into the jail facility at the request of the inmate” in exchange for $500, officials said.

BSO

On Monday night, Campos-Marquetti allegedly agreed to meet up with the informant, who was going undercover, to pick up 50 oxycodone pills and cash from him in Miramar, officials said.

After the transaction took place, Campos-Marquetti was taken into custody, and investigators found a loaded Glock pistol concealed in her waistband.

Campos-Marquetti faces one count each of possession of oxycodone with intent to sell, unlawful compensation and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

“I commend the work of our investigators to root out this illegal activity that was occurring in the jail," Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a news release. "The deputy’s corrupt actions will not hinder the progress and outstanding work of the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office who serve Broward County with integrity."

Campos-Marquetti has been suspended without pay.