BSO Employee, Retired Military Member Among Potential Parkland Jurors

There were no outbursts during the morning session in the sixth day of jury selection for the sentencing of convicted mass murderer Nikolas Cruz Wednesday.

Earlier screenings had a combined nine woman and one man leave the courtroom either upset, emotional or crying.

One of the jurors chosen late Tuesday was excused Wednesday.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer learned the woman had passed the bailiff a note saying she did not understand enough English to fill out a questionnaire that all chosen jurors complete.

Most of the reasons for being excused include employment, schooling, caring for children or sick relatives, travel plans, and personal health issues.

There were 25 jurors chosen from among 120 on Wednesday morning.

They included a man retired from the military and law enforcement who was, "not really interested in being on this case or any case," but the judge chose him.

Another woman was chosen despite working for the Broward Sheriff’s Office. She started to explain she lived with a deputy who responded to the scene of the mass shooting that Cruz is convicted of committing. The judge interrupted the woman and said that would be addressed at another time.

Since the selection process began April 4, a total of 212 people have been chosen out of 988 in the jury pool.

Another 120 jurors are expected to be questioned Wednesday.

Those chosen will return next month to be pared down even more.

The sentencing is scheduled to begin May 31 and continue through September.

Cruz pled guilty to 17 charges of murder and 17 charges of attempted murder following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Feb. 14, 2018. He is facing life in prison or the death penalty.