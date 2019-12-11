BSO Fires Deputy Involved in Teen Take-Down Caught on Camera

A Broward Sheriff's deputy seen on video slamming a teen's head on the ground in front of a crowd of high school students in Tamarac earlier this year has been fired, the sheriff announced Wednesday.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich was fired by the sheriff's office on Tuesday for his involvement in the April arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle, Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference Wednesday.

"We are holding people accountable, it requires patience if they want this thing to be done right," Tony said. "The public should come to understand that we will be consistent about holding our members accountable and that we will not hide anything in this organization, even when we are wrong."

Deputy Ralph Mackey was also given a written reprimand for a policy violation related to his body camera during the incident, Tony said. The investigation into a third deputy, Sgt. Gregory Lacerra, hasn't concluded, Gregory said.

Tony said an 11-member professional standards committee recommended Krickovich be exonerated and keep his job, but Tony said he disagreed.

"I disagreed with that recommendation. He was terminated yesterday, he was terminated because we don’t have a policy in place that provides deputies the opportunity to slam peoples face and head into the ground, especially under those circumstances," Tony said.

Cell phone video of Rolle's arrest went viral and showed the teen being pepper-sprayed, thrown on the ground, punched and his head slammed onto the pavement in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant. Rolle was initially charged with assaulting and resisting an officer, but the charges were later dropped.

Mackey was charged with falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records but was found not guilty at trial in September.

LaCerra has been charged with two counts of battery for using the pepper spray on Rolle and throwing the teen to the ground. Krickovich was also charged with battery for slamming the teen's head to the ground and punching him with his fist. Both are also charged with falsifying records in the incident.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Rolle's family, released a statement praising the firing of Krickovich.

"While it is unconscionable what Delucca and his family have had to endure, the decision by the Broward County Sheriff's Office to terminate the employment of Deputy Krickovich is a significant step in the right direction," the statement read. "We commend the Office for its decision to hold this officer accountable and for beginning the long road to justice for Delucca."