BSO identifies 28-year-old woman fatally shot by deputies in Deerfield Beach

Authorities have identified the armed woman who was shot and killed by Broward Sheriff's deputies during an encounter in Deerfield Beach Wednesday night.

Santrina Lester, 28, of Pompano Beach, was killed in the shooting, BSO officials said Thursday.

Officials said deputies had responded to the 2000 block of Northeast 2nd Street in Deerfield Beach around 9:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a woman pointing a gun at another person.

Deputies arrived and made contact with Lester, who was inside a vehicle.

During the encounter, Lester pulled out a firearm and multiple deputies opened fire, killing her, officials said.

At a news conference Wednesday night, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the incident remains under investigation but it appears the woman had been inside a nearby restaurant with the firearm.

"What we heard, this woman had a gun inside of one of the restaurants and she was asked to vacate out and at some point while she was in that parking lot area, more calls came out that she was brandishing a weapon and posing a threat to the community, and our officers responded on scene," Tony said.

A deputy was injured in the incident but Tony said they were trying to determine whether he was struck by the gunfire or debris.

A firearm was recovered at the scene next to Lester, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate, which is standard practice in police shootings.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative assignment while the investigation is conducted, also a standard practice.