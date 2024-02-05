BSO investigate apparent shooting after 1 person injured in Lauderdale Lakes

A shooting investigation is underway in Lauderdale Lakes after heavy police presence swarmed a home early Monday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday off of NW 40th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sherriff's Office said a victim sustained injuries that were not life threatening and the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

NBC6 was at the scene early Monday when there was a very active scene.

Authorities had blocked off the area around the intersection of NW 38th Avenue and 29th Street as they conducted their investigation.

Video captured by NBC6 showed officials knocking on doors, speaking with a group of people outside and saw them with flashlights around a white Chevy sedan parked outside of a home.

NBC6 spoke with a man who lives nearby and he said a stray bullet went through a car parked in his yard and pierced the radio inside.

"I got scared," said the neighbor. "I heard the shot and it was very loud so I thought it was close by."