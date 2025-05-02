BSO investigates apparent shooting in Pompano Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is investigating what appears to be a shooting in Pompano Beach.

Neighbors said detectives blocked off the area for hours starting at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The investigation centered around a home at Northeast 1st Avenue into the early morning on Friday.

BSO has not said how many people may have been involved or injured.

Video shows how authorities shined flashlights into the home and taped it off. A window was shattered, and what appeared to be bullet holes on the structure were marked as evidence.

NBC6 crews were able to look inside the broken window once authorities cleared the scene, and they found what looked like blood inside.

"You know it's not that bad of an area," one neighbor said. "It's quiet, laid back. Most of the tenants work."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.