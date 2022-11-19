BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday.

Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

A deputy who witnessed the crash located the driver of the car, an armed adult man. The man fled the scene on foot and dropped his firearm.

BSO deputies recovered the weapon and established a perimeter in the area to search for the driver.

Paramedics treated a woman on the scene for minor injuries.

BSO district deputies are currently investigating the incident. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.