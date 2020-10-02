BSO Investigating After 3-Year-Old Child Shot in Hand in Tamarac

Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot in the hand in Tamarac Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the child was shot at an unknown location in Tamarac around 3 p.m.

The child's parents told deputies they drove the child to the hospital from their home after the shooting.

The child was at University Hospital in unknown condition.

"Detectives from the Special Victims Unit and Crime Scene are responding to the hospital to investigate. This case is ongoing and is currently an active investigation," BSO said in a statement.

