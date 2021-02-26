BSO Investigating After Young Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Triple Shooting

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting in Pompano Beach that left a young woman dead and two other people injured.

Officials said they received a call of a person shot at the Exxon gas station at 220 South Dixie Highway around 5 a.m. Sunday and deputies who responded found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 20-year-old Alaysia Hart, from Cape Coral, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Broward Health North.

A short time later, deputies found the third gunshot victim about a mile away in the 800 block of South Dixie Highway. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

Investigators believe the three victims and a fourth person were in a vehicle when there was an argument that led to shots being fired.

Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-321-4210.