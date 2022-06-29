BSO Investigating Anti-Semitic Pamphlets Left at Parkland Homes

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic pamphlets that were left at several Parkland home on Tuesday.

Officials said they were alerted by a resident in the 6700 block of Northwest 63rd Way who'd found a baggie containing an anti-Semitic pamphlet and corn kernels on her driveway.

"Deputies discovered that baggies with similar hate speech directed at people of the Jewish faith were left at several other homes in the neighborhood," BSO said in a statement. "The pamphlets referenced gun control and immigration and showed the faces of prominent politicians with the Star of David on their foreheads."

BSO's Threat Management Unit is trying to determine who left the pamphlets.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police in Miami and Coral Gables said Tuesday that they were also investigating anti-Semitic flyers found by residents.