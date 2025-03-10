BSO investigating social media threat against Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland

Authorities are investigating a social media threat made against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that led to the campus being placed on secure status on Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they were notified of the threat that was made on Sunday against the school and responded to investigate.

The school was placed on secure status as a precaution, officials said. The all clear was later given and school operations returned to normal.

Detectives with BSO's Threat Management Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the threat.