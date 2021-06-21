BSO Launches Boating Safety Campaign

The Broward Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement marine units have launched a new boating safety education program.

Monday was the start of a special two-week boating safety program. Marine units from the Broward Sheriff's Office, Hillsborough Beach, Lighthouse Point and Fort Lauderdale are taking part in this effort to educate the public in time for the beginning of summer and for the upcoming July 4 holiday.

The first week of the program will focus on safety and education and the second on enforcement.

Experts also recommend boaters take a boating safety course, check their boat with the free "Vessel Safety Check," wear a life jacket, be aware of weather conditions, make sure you have a working marine radio and know how to use it, tell someone where you're heading, and avoid alcoholic beverages while boating.