BSO Mourning Employee’s Death After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of any employee who had battled the coronavirus for over a month.

Sheriff Gregory Tony posted on social media that Communications Operator III Nikima Thompson died Monday in an area hospital. No details were released about which hospital Thompson had been admitted to.

Tony said that the 41-year-old Thompson had tested positive for the virus on April 2nd and battled for several weeks before being admitted to the hospital.

No details were released on Thompson’s career with the department or any funeral arrangements.