BSO Program Helps Students Prepare for the Workforce

Seeing a problem and finding a solution is the idea behind a program run by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The program, titled SEED, stands for "skill enhancement and employee development."

This past weekend was the second graduation day for the program, which helps students get hired.

The program is run by BSO Deerfield Beach's Community Outreach Resource and Education, or CORE team. The course helps juniors and seniors at Deerfield Beach High School get ready to enter the workforce.

The idea came about when community officers from BSO were talking to students and learned they didn’t have anyone to help them apply for jobs and felt unsure about where to start.

So, the deputies stepped up and started this program. For four Saturdays in a row, the students learn how to create a resume, go shopping for interview outfits and experience mock interviews.

"When they decide that they are at the age when they want to start making money; they either want to buy stuff for themselves or their family, we're giving them the proper tools so they can make the right choices on how to make money," said Deputy Joseph LoMonaco with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. "How to enter the workforce, how to get a proper job, instead of making alternative and potentially bad decisions on ways to make money."

During the first year, LoMonaco says three of the roughly 15 students landed jobs while they were still in the program.

“One of the students came up to us and said, yeah, I was able to apply because I had a business outfit. So, it was amazing to see instant gratification from this," he added.

Kiwanis of Deerfield Beach is the program's sponsor. For more information, you can contact the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.