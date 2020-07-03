BSO Releases Bodycam Footage of Man Who Died After Struggle With Deputies at FLL

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage Friday and said a drug overdose was the cause of death for a man who was arrested after he allegedly attempted to breach a security checkpoint at a South Florida airport.

This comes after the family of Kevon Todd said in a Thursday news conference that months had passed and they still weren't given any details about the incident, including why he died.

The bodycam video from April 9 shows the moments BSO deputies subdued Todd after they say he tried to breach a security checkpoint at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In a statement, Sheriff Gregory Tony said Todd became unresponsive and later died at the hospital.

“The County Medical Examiner has found that the cause of Kevon Todd's death was a drug overdose, and found that the deputies who took Kevon Todd into custody did not contribute to his death,” Tony said.

He also added that he believed the deputies “acted responsibly” during the incident, and he is turning in the evidence over to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

“My heart breaks for the family of Kevon Todd, and I hope the details released today give them a better understanding about what happened to their loved one,” Tony said.