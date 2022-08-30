BSO Releases Surveillance Video of Deadly Hit-and-Run in Fort Lauderdale

Detectives are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find a hit-and-run driver who left one person dead after hitting the victim with their car in Fort Lauderdale.

The hit-and-run happened on June 30 at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video released by BSO shows the hit-and-run driver striking the front driver's side of the victim’s 2000 Nissan Maxima. The suspect then backed up and started to drive away, according to BSO.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim attempted to speak with the driver, who kept going and ran over him. The victim was injured but managed to get back into his car and drive away, according to BSO.

The victim reported the crash later that day, and the Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue took the man to a hospital for treatment. Weeks later on July 21, the victim died from his injuries from the crash. Officials haven't released his identity.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit was notified of the death on July 28 and began to investigate.

Detectives believe the hit-and-run driver was driving a four-door, 2019-22 model Chevrolet Malibu that is tan or beige in color. The vehicle would be damaged on the driver's side front end or the driver's side quarter panel.

Detectives are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect and or their vehicle. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).