BSO releases video, continues search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Tamarac

Authorities are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Tamarac earlier this month.

The hit-and-run happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the driver of an unknown vehicle was going through the intersection when they hit a pedestrian who was crossing near the crosswalk.

The vehcile fled and the pedestrian, whose identity hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station that was released Wednesday shows the vehicle that investigators believe was involved in the crash, which could be a silver sedan or small SUV.

Detectives retrieved car parts at the scene that make up the passenger side headlight assembly, and believe the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side.

Broward Sheriff's Office Car parts left behind after a fatal hit-and-run in Tamarac on Oct. 1, 2023.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4842.