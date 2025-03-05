BSO returned handgun used in Tamarac killing spree to accused killer: Records

The handgun and suppressor police believe was used to kill a Tamarac mother, her father and her neighbor last month was returned to the accused killer by the Broward Sheriff's Office, according to recently obtained records.

NBC6 Investigates confirmed Tuesday that in all, more than a dozen guns were seized along with a cache of ammunition – but it was all returned to Nathan Gingles in August after Mary Catherine Gingles dropped the first domestic violence injunction.

But in January, deputies were ordered by a judge to re-confiscate them after a second injunction was granted, but they did not.

That failure and others in the case have led to eight deputies being suspended and a captain demoted, pending an internal investigation.

Records released Tuesday show 18 police calls to the house in the year before the killings.

Mary Gingles and her father, David Ponzer, were both killed in front of her 4-year-old daughter, along with a neighbor, Andrew Ferrin, whose house Mary Gingles ran to for help.

In radio dispatch calls from the Tamarac triple murder, dispatchers are heard sending out information about how many shots were reported and that a woman was heard screaming.