BSO Search for Attacker Who Hurled Antisemitic Slurs, Punched Bicyclist in Dania Beach

Detectives are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance attacking a victim and calling him an antisemitic slur in Dania Beach.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 near the 2400 block of Stirling Road, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The victim told detectives he was talking on the phone in Hebrew while riding his bicycle when the subject called him an antisemitic slur and punched him in the face, causing him to fall off his bike. In surveillance video, the victim is seen getting up from the fall and the subject approaches him again before walking away.

Cellphone and surveillance footage of a man accused of an antisemitic attack in Dania Beach on Feb. 7, 2023.

The victim was hospitalized with several injuries after the attack, detectives said.

BSO also provided cellphone video showing the attacker getting into a verbal altercation with several workers in the area who witnessed the attack, but he eventually left.

The male subject was wearing a yellow beanie, an open black and white plaid button-down shirt with a blue shirt underneath and black pants.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity and or whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4200 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tipsters can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).