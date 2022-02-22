BSO Search for Vehicle of Interest After ATV Rider Shot, Killed in Cooper City

Investigators have released details of the deadly shooting of an ATV rider over the weekend in Cooper City, including photos of a vehicle of interest.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:40 p.m. Sunday at 5600 Flamingo Road.

Numerous ATVs and dirt bikes were riding northbound on Flamingo Road from Stirling Road when the victims were shot from a vehicle driving in the same direction.

#NEW: @browardsheriff seeking information about this Cadillac Escalade amid investigation into Sunday Cooper City shooting along Flamingo Rd.



The shooting left one ATV rider dead, and sent another to the hospital. $5,000 reward offered.



The vehicle of interest is described as a newer model Cadillac Escalade.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and deputies responded to the scene, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

The two victims, both men in their 20's, traveled from Georgia and were riding ATVs.

Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller confirmed Monday that authorities believe the shooter was someone in a car. He condemned the shooting while also condemning the dangerous ATV riders.

"I assume that was somebody that was angry or fed up with being stopped by traffic," Geller said. "The fact that they’re blocking traffic and engaging in very risky activities and driving on the roadways in vehicles that they’re specifically prohibited from driving on the roadways, this cannot go on."

ATV riders took over some South Florida streets over the weekend, and witnesses reported riders completely blocking traffic before shots rang out.

Investigators believe the ride began in Miami-Dade County.

BSO is asking anyone who captured the ride, including the incident, to submit their video to Crime Stoppers on browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tipsters can call 954-493-TIPS.

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.