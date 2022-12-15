BSO Search for Women Accused of Stealing Man's Rolex, Credit Card

Investigators are looking for two women who they say robbed a man of his Rolex watch and credit card after meeting him at a bar in Fort Lauderdale.

The theft happened after the women met the victim outside of the Rooftop Bar in the early morning of Dec. 5. They exchanged numbers and agreed to meet up later, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

An hour later, the victim drove the women to his home in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea for drinks. At some point, the victim fell asleep — but when he woke up, his $25,000 watch and credit card were missing, investigators said.

Surveillance video released by BSO shows the women inside and outside the entrance to the lounge. Both women, in their mid-20s, have black hair, and one of them has a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh.

Anyone with information on their identities should call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.