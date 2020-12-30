North Lauderdale

BSO Searches for Driver in Deadly North Lauderdale Hit-and-Run

Sheriff's deputies are looking for the driver who struck and killed a woman as she crossed the street Tuesday in North Lauderdale.

The hit-and-run crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. on South State Road 7, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Rose Clarke, 66, had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street when she was hit. Moments later, she was hit by a second car. That driver stopped and tried to give aid, but Clarke died at the scene.

Investigators' only clue is a passenger-side mirror from a 2018 pearl white Kia Optima LX that was found at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers are 954-493-TIPS (8477). Tipsters with info that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

