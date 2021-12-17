BSO Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver After Broward Man Killed in Crash

Investigators are seeking the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver in a crash that killed a 77-year-old man in West Park back in November.

The crash happened just before midnight on Nov. 22 in the 2000 block of South State Road 7, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Michael Dodsworth, 77, and two passengers were traveling southbound in a 2014 Chrysler 200 on South State Road 7 when Dodsworth attempted to make a left turn into a business plaza, investigators said.

At the same time, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on State Road 7 and struck Dodsworth's vehicle. The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene after the crash, BSO said.

Dodsworth and the two passengers were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated. Dodsworth, who was listed in critical condition, died shortly after due to his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or the identity of the driver to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844. Anonymous tipsters can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or go online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.