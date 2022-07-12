BSO Searching for Homicide Suspect After Chase, Bailout in Davie

An armed homicide suspect and a passenger are on the run after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday through two Broward County cities.

The chase began in Pompano Beach with Broward County Sheriff's Office and continued into Davie, officials said.

Officers then found the vehicle abandoned near the 500 block of Southwest 36th Street.

Witnesses said the suspect and a passenger exited the car armed with handguns, officials said.

The pair is still at large. Officers from the Davie and Plantation police departments joined BSO in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.